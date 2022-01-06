S. Korea to offer fresh funds to pandemic-hit merchants, firms
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to provide around 40 trillion won (US$33.4 billion) in funds to pandemic-hit self-employed people and small firms in a bid to ease their financial troubles ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, the country's finance minister said Thursday.
The government said the funds will be fresh support, separate from the budget of 35.8 trillion won, in the form of low-interest loans for small merchants, according to Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.
The move is part of a set of measures to stabilize the livelihoods of ordinary people in the runup to the Lunar New Year holiday scheduled for Jan. 31-Feb. 2.
Small merchants have suffered business losses as health authorities on Monday extended tougher virus curbs for two weeks until mid-January to curb the spike in COVID-19 cases.
Hong said the government will "swiftly" implement a package of the 6.5 trillion-won measures to compensate small merchants' losses and provide other support.
The government has set aside 3.2 trillion won of the budget to compensate them for their losses caused by the strengthened antivirus measures.
To tame inflationary pressure, the government also plans to supply a record amount of 204,000 tons of holiday-related foodstuff, such as napa cabbages, beef and pork, ahead of the country's traditional holiday.
Demand for vegetables, eggs and other foodstuff usually rises in South Korea ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday and the Chuseok fall harvest holiday as people prepare holiday meals for family gatherings.
South Korea's consumer prices grew at the fastest pace in 10 years last year due to surging energy costs and high prices of farm products. Consumer inflation grew 2.5 percent in 2021, accelerating from a 0.5 percent gain the previous year.
