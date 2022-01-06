Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 January 06, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-5 Sunny 0
Incheon 02/-4 Sunny 0
Suwon 04/-5 Sunny 0
Cheongju 05/-4 Sunny 0
Daejeon 06/-5 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 05/-8 Sunny 0
Gangneung 08/01 Sunny 0
Jeonju 06/-3 Sunny 0
Gwangju 07/-2 Sunny 0
Jeju 09/05 Sunny 0
Daegu 08/-1 Sunny 0
Busan 11/04 Sunny 0
(END)
