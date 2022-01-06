Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 16 more COVID-19 cases

All News 10:13 January 06, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Thursday reported 16 additional COVID-19 cases, including 14 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,376.

Of the new cases, six are from the Army, six from the Air Force and four from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

Currently, 221 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,566 are breakthrough cases.

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

