Military reports 16 more COVID-19 cases
All News 10:13 January 06, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Thursday reported 16 additional COVID-19 cases, including 14 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,376.
Of the new cases, six are from the Army, six from the Air Force and four from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.
Currently, 221 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,566 are breakthrough cases.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires an apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
KTX train derails in central S. Korea, injuring passengers
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires an apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS