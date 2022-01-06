S. Korea, Saudi Arabia agree to boost energy ties for low carbon economy
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Saudi Arabia have vowed to boost cooperation in nuclear power and other energy fields for their transition to a low carbon economy, Seoul's industry ministry said Thursday.
South Korea's Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook and Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman reached their consensus at their meeting in the kingdom.
Moon arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a three-day stay at the Saudi minister's invitation.
During the Wednesday meeting, Moon suggested enhanced ties in new energy fields, such as nuclear power, renewable energy and hydrogen, and expressed the country's willingness to take part in a major nuclear power plant project in Saudi Arabia, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The Saudi minister noted the potential of South Korea's nuclear power plant technologies and vowed to further expand bilateral cooperation in the overall energy field, it added.
Following the meeting, the two ministers held a bilateral energy policy dialogue, involving major energy companies of the two nations, including the Korea Electric Power Corp. and Saudi Aramco.
"The dialogue served as a chance to discuss ways to deepen cooperation among public and private entities for the smooth transition to a lower-carbon economy," the ministry said.
"The ministers agreed to support their firms in working more closely in such various fields as hydrogen, carbon capture and energy efficiency."
