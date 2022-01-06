Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean lab, EU develop intercontinental 5G-satellite network system

All News 10:33 January 06, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean research lab said Thursday that it has successfully developed the world's first intercontinental 5G-satellite network system to help communicate in case of a disaster.

The 5G-satellite multiple network system -- co-developed with the European Union -- connects 5G networks to satellite networks to allow communication services in remote areas or in disasters, the state-funded Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) said.

The new system provides communication to people in areas that have few or no 5G base stations by using the satellite network, which offers wider service coverage compared with 5G networks.

The research lab said it has worked with the EU for three years to develop the intercontinental 5G-satellite network system and was successful in connecting to the CEA-Leti lab in France in October last year.

This undated photo, provided by the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) on Jan. 6, 2022, shows researchers conducting a check of the newly developed 5G-satellite multiple network system. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

