3 firefighters unaccounted for at warehouse fire scene in Pyeongtaek: officials
PYEONGTAEK, South Korea, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Three firefighters at a warehouse fire scene in Pyeongtaek were unaccounted for on Thursday as fire authorities were trying to contain the blaze for over 10 hours, officials said.
The fire at the refrigeration warehouse construction site in western Pyeongtaek, a city located 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was first reported at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials believe the three firefighters were isolated at the scene due to the fast spread of the fire and are trying to locate them.
Authorities have issued a level 2 warning, which enables them to call in support, including firefighters, from other areas. Five civilian workers at the scene have reportedly been evacuated.
(END)
