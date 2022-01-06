Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) 2 firefighters dead, 1 missing in warehouse fire in Pyeongtaek

All News 13:03 January 06, 2022

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Two firefighters were found dead while one remained missing at the scene of a warehouse fire Thursday as fire authorities have been trying to contain the blaze for over 12 hours, officials said.

The fire at the refrigeration warehouse construction site in western Pyeongtaek, a city located 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was first reported at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday.

The bodies of the deceased firefighters were found at 12:22 p.m. on the second floor of the seven-story facility. Officials were trying to locate the missing firefighter. They were believed to have been isolated due to the fast spread of the fire.

Authorities have issued a level 2 warning, which enables them to call in support, including firefighters, from other areas. Five civilian workers at the scene have reportedly been evacuated.

This photo, provided by the Gyeonggi Province fire authorities, shows smoke billowing from a warehouse on fire in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on Jan. 6, 2022.


