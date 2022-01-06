(LEAD) 2 firefighters dead, 1 missing in warehouse fire in Pyeongtaek
PYEONGTAEK, South Korea, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Two firefighters were found dead while one remained missing at the scene of a warehouse fire Thursday as fire authorities have been trying to contain the blaze for over 12 hours, officials said.
The fire at the refrigeration warehouse construction site in western Pyeongtaek, a city located 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was first reported at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday.
The bodies of the deceased firefighters were found at 12:22 p.m. on the second floor of the seven-story facility. Officials were trying to locate the missing firefighter. They were believed to have been isolated due to the fast spread of the fire.
Authorities have issued a level 2 warning, which enables them to call in support, including firefighters, from other areas. Five civilian workers at the scene have reportedly been evacuated.
