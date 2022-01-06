BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- K-pop superstar BTS' latest Japanese compilation album has sold more than 1 million copies, data showed Thursday.
According to the data from Japanese music market tracker Oricon, the album titled "BTS, The Best" added 3,000 during a week from Dec. 27 to its total sales of 1,002,000 copies.
This made the group the 14th foreign act in the country with a million-selling album based on Oricon's data.
Released on June 16, "BTS, The Best" compiles singles and tracks from albums the group has released in Japan for the past four years since 2017. It contains 23 tunes, including original Japanese songs, such as "Film Out" and "Your Eyes Tell," as well as Japanese versions of the group's hit songs.
The compilation album shot to No. 1 on the Oricon weekly albums chart by selling 782,000 copies in the first week of its release. It was the highest first-week sales by any foreign male artist in the country.
Last month, BTS set a new record by becoming the first foreign group to grab the No. 1 spot on Oricon's year-end albums chart with the album that sold 993,000 copies last year.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires an apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
KTX train derails in central S. Korea, injuring passengers
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases over 4,000 for 2nd day amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it test-fired 'hypersonic' missile to bolster strategic capabilities