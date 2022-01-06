(3rd LD) PPP lawmakers seek ouster of party chief over feud with presidential candidate
(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 5-8, 15-16, 19)
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Thursday sought the ouster of party chief Lee Jun-seok, blaming his feud with the party's presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol for the sharp fall in Yoon's support just two months ahead of the election.
PPP deputy floor leaders and others made a proposal of adopting a resolution demanding Lee's resignation during a general meeting of the party's lawmakers, a couple of hours after Lee said he would refuse to endorse Yoon's appointment of a new secretary-general of the party.
But the proposal was put on hold after floor leader Kim Gi-hyeon suggested they should discuss the matter in the afternoon with Lee present at the meeting.
"If Lee doesn't come to the meeting, we see it as him forfeiting responsibility as the party chairman," Kim said. "Whether we sink or swim, we need to draw a conclusion."
After saying that he would attend the meeting on the condition their debate be shown to the public, Lee eventually appeared in front of the lawmakers and explained his case.
Lee said he would take any position in the campaign if party lawmakers order him to do so, referring to his departure from the campaign last month due to a row with key aides to Yoon.
"But in that way, we would not win support from young voters, which we need for the election victory," he said, calling for fundamental changes in the way the party campaigns.
Lee's appeal came in reponse to calls from deputy floor leader Choo Kyung-ho and other lawmakers who earlier proposed axing Lee from the leadership post, saying they cannot tolerate Lee's behavior.
"Today, we are holding a general meeting of lawmakers to make our party reborn, but there is no sign of the party chairman changing," multiple participants quoted Choo as saying during the meeting. "We can't stand this any longer. We have reached a time to decide on the party chairman's resignation."
Rep. Tae Young-ho proposed a vote to seek Lee's impeachment.
But some lawmakers opposed Lee's ouster, citing its impact on the upcoming presidential election. Lee, 36, is widely seen to have strong support among young voters.
"Adopting a resolution for Lee's resignation does not help us win the election," Rep. Ha Tae-keung said. "If we decide to oust the chief at the meeting, this election would turn into a 'burial of generations,' not an 'integration of generations.'"
Under the party code, a resolution on Lee's resignation is not legally binding, meaning Lee can keep his post unless he steps down voluntarily. The party members can have a recall referendum on Lee, but it needs to go through a time-consuming, complex process.
Lee has been at odds with Yoon and other senior party members close to the PPP candidate over campaign issues.
Earlier in the day, Lee said he would veto Yoon's campaign personnel plan, saying Yoon's camp rejected his campaign ideas the previous day.
But Lee's opposition was apparently ignored by Yoon as he pressed ahead with the appointment scheme, which includes appointing Rep. Kwon Young-se as the party's new secretary-general.
Lee later explained to reporters that he had different views on other issues rather than Kwon's appointment, hinting that he is actually displeased with Yoon's nomination of Rep. Lee Chul-gyu as the party's strategic planning division chief.
Lee Chul-gyu is known to be close with the party's former Secretary-General Kweon Seong-dong, who was at the center of a power struggle between Yoon and Lee Jun-seok.
At the party's supreme council meeting, Yoon and Lee Jun-seok reportedly quarreled over the appointment of Lee Chul-gyu. As Yoon decided to press ahead with his plan, Lee reportedly expressed strong discontent and said he would boycott supreme council meetings in the future.
"There were efforts to resolve conflicts from yesterday, but they were not completely accepted," the PPP leader said. "Most of all, I am wondering whether they are really seeking political solutions (on this situation). I will be watching."
Amid the deepening feud with Lee, Yoon has lost his lead over his ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung and is now trailing the Democratic Party candidate in voter surveys.
A survey jointly conducted by four pollsters showed Thursday that Yoon had 28 percent support against Lee's 36 percent.
In an attempt to regain support, Yoon announced the dissolution of his campaign committee, including the departure of election czar Kim Chong-in, on Wednesday and set up a new "slimmer and practical" campaign body.
At the party meeting in the morning, Yoon emphasized "one team" spirit and self-reform of the PPP for a fresh start.
The former prosecutor general also expressed his confidence in floor leader Kim, who had tendered his resignation over the campaign overhaul, asking Kim to withdraw his resignation offer.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
KTX train derails in central S. Korea, injuring passengers
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases over 4,000 for 2nd day amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it test-fired 'hypersonic' missile to bolster strategic capabilities
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires an apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS