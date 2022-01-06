Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks down late Thur. morning on U.S. rate hike woes

All News 11:25 January 06, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Thursday morning as the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes stoked concerns that the Fed may push harsher-than-expected rate hikes.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 7.36 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,946.61 points as of 11:20 a.m.

Stocks got off to a lackluster start, tracking the overnight Wall Street tech plunge.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.34 percent overnight and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.07 percent amid concerns that higher interest rates could reduce corporate margins.

In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics edged up 0.13 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 0.8 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver retreated 3.24 percent, with its rival Kakao shedding 4.27 percent.

Among gainers, banking top cap Kakao Bank advanced 1.26 percent, and steelmaker POSCO jumped 3.05 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,198.7 won to the U.S. dollar, down 1.8 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#stocks-morning
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!