Seoul stocks down late Thur. morning on U.S. rate hike woes
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Thursday morning as the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes stoked concerns that the Fed may push harsher-than-expected rate hikes.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 7.36 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,946.61 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a lackluster start, tracking the overnight Wall Street tech plunge.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.34 percent overnight and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.07 percent amid concerns that higher interest rates could reduce corporate margins.
In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics edged up 0.13 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 0.8 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver retreated 3.24 percent, with its rival Kakao shedding 4.27 percent.
Among gainers, banking top cap Kakao Bank advanced 1.26 percent, and steelmaker POSCO jumped 3.05 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,198.7 won to the U.S. dollar, down 1.8 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires an apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
KTX train derails in central S. Korea, injuring passengers
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases over 4,000 for 2nd day amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it test-fired 'hypersonic' missile to bolster strategic capabilities