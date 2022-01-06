(LEAD) Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 502 bln-won LNG ship order
(ATTN: CLARIFIES the shipper in para 2; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Thursday it has received a 502 billion-won (US$420 million) liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship order in Greece.
Daewoo Shipbuilding will deliver the LNG carriers to Maran Gas Maritime, an affiliate of Greece's Angelicoussis Shipping Group, by November 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company is the world's third-largest shipbuilder by orders after Hyundai Heavy Industries Group and Samsung Heavy Industries Co. in terms of orders in 2021.
Last year, Daewoo Shipbuilding achieved $10.86 billion worth of orders, far exceeding its target of $7.7 billion.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires an apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
KTX train derails in central S. Korea, injuring passengers
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases over 4,000 for 2nd day amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it test-fired 'hypersonic' missile to bolster strategic capabilities