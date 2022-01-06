Exim Bank floats US$3 bln in dollar bonds
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- The state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea (Exim Bank) said Thursday that it has issued US$3 billion worth of dollar bonds to foreign investors.
The state lender has sold three-year bonds worth $1 billion, another $1 billion in five-year bonds and $1 billion worth of debt that will mature in 10 years.
It marks the largest-ever issuance of foreign-currency bonds among local institutions except the government, the bank said.
Exim Bank added it has successfully floated its planned amount of bonds at the start of the year despite growing bond-market volatility stemming from the U.S. Fed's tapering move.
The bank said $1 billion worth of those bonds are green bonds meant to raise money to support environmental projects and other eco-friendly infrastructure investments.
The proceeds from the sale of green bonds will be used to help South Korean companies' forays into overseas eco-friendly projects, including support for a state-led push to bolster the battery industry, it said.
Exim Bank plans to raise $15.5 billion by issuing bonds in overseas markets this year.
(END)
