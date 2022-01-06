New KBO season to open April 2

The top five clubs from the 2020 season will host the two-game series on the opening weekend. The matchups are: the Hanwha Eagles against the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul; the Lotte Giants versus the Kiwoom Heroes at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul; the Samsung Lions against the KT Wiz at KT Wiz Park in Suwon; the LG Twins visiting the Kia Tigers at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju; and the SSG Landers versus the NC Dinos at Changwon NC Park in Changwon.

