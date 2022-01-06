Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 January 06, 2022

CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,100 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 212,000 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,750 DN 750
Kogas 37,500 DN 450
Hanwha 30,550 DN 450
DB HiTek 72,300 DN 2,100
CJ 81,300 DN 1,600
LX INT 26,000 DN 350
DongkukStlMill 18,100 UP 700
DWS 51,600 DN 800
HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,600 DN 300
DongwonInd 225,500 UP 3,500
SK Discovery 46,650 DN 100
DB INSURANCE 60,300 UP 1,000
LOTTE 29,400 DN 250
LS 54,000 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES111000 UP7000
GC Corp 201,000 DN 9,500
GS E&C 43,750 UP 1,050
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 642,000 DN 6,000
KPIC 181,500 DN 5,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,390 DN 100
SKC 160,000 DN 3,500
GCH Corp 25,850 DN 700
LotteChilsung 131,000 0
SamsungElec 76,900 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,400 DN 40
POSCO 304,500 UP 9,000
NHIS 11,750 DN 400
Ottogi 440,000 DN 8,000
MERITZ SECU 5,360 UP 70
HtlShilla 76,900 0
Hanmi Science 50,900 DN 1,800
SamsungElecMech 181,500 DN 8,500
GS Retail 29,650 DN 100
Hanssem 87,000 DN 3,300
KSOE 102,000 UP 3,600
Mobis 269,500 UP 12,500
S-1 73,000 UP 700
ZINUS 72,400 DN 2,900
(MORE)

