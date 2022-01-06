KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MS IND 28,600 DN 1,100
HANWHA AEROSPACE 49,400 DN 1,500
OCI 105,000 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 54,900 DN 200
KorZinc 509,000 UP 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,880 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 81,800 UP 2,000
IS DONGSEO 44,600 UP 150
S-Oil 92,400 UP 2,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,250 DN 750
LG Innotek 329,500 DN 17,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 217,000 DN 2,500
HMM 26,300 DN 1,150
HYUNDAI WIA 80,900 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 162,000 DN 4,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,600 UP 200
KEPCO 21,450 DN 350
SamsungSecu 42,500 DN 1,700
KG DONGBU STL 11,800 UP 50
SKTelecom 57,900 DN 400
SNT MOTIV 47,200 UP 200
HyundaiElev 40,750 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 149,000 DN 4,000
KUMHOTIRE 4,495 DN 15
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,950 DN 600
Hanon Systems 13,400 DN 100
SK 244,000 DN 7,500
ShinpoongPharm 28,700 DN 1,000
Handsome 36,400 UP 300
Asiana Airlines 19,150 DN 350
COWAY 72,400 DN 100
Hanchem 277,000 DN 11,000
NCsoft 601,000 DN 24,000
IBK 10,350 DN 100
DONGSUH 29,850 DN 50
SamsungEng 24,400 UP 1,250
SAMSUNG C&T 115,000 DN 2,500
PanOcean 5,670 UP 60
SAMSUNG CARD 31,450 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 22,450 DN 250
