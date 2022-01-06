KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 30,250 DN 550
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL140000 DN2000
LOTTE TOUR 17,500 UP 200
LG Uplus 13,350 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,400 DN 300
KT&G 78,700 UP 200
DHICO 20,050 DN 700
Doosanfc 44,050 DN 3,550
LG Display 24,000 DN 300
Kangwonland 24,100 UP 100
NAVER 338,500 DN 16,500
Kakao 100,000 DN 5,500
LGCHEM 690,000 UP 26,000
KEPCO E&C 75,300 DN 3,300
KIWOOM 102,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 63,500 UP 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,150 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 135,000 DN 3,500
DSME 24,900 UP 1,300
HDSINFRA 6,980 DN 300
Celltrion 181,000 DN 6,500
DWEC 6,260 UP 280
Huchems 22,600 DN 400
DongwonF&B 188,000 DN 3,000
Fila Holdings 33,850 DN 1,400
LGH&H 1,087,000 UP 12,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 141,000 DN 3,500
KIH 76,800 DN 2,100
KEPCO KPS 36,050 DN 750
GS 40,050 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,050 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 374,500 DN 3,500
CJ CGV 24,200 DN 150
LIG Nex1 65,400 DN 2,200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,000 UP 11,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,200 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 3,125 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 163,500 UP 1,500
FOOSUNG 22,000 DN 100
SK Innovation 247,500 DN 3,500
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
(4th LD) N. Korea fires an apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
KTX train derails in central S. Korea, injuring passengers
(LEAD) Daily virus cases over 4,000 for 2nd day amid omicron woes
(LEAD) N. Korea says it test-fired 'hypersonic' missile to bolster strategic capabilities