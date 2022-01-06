KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 32,550 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 55,800 DN 800
Hansae 23,350 UP 1,200
Youngone Corp 47,750 UP 1,700
CSWIND 59,800 DN 3,900
GKL 13,000 DN 50
KOLON IND 69,600 DN 1,200
HanmiPharm 261,500 DN 11,000
Meritz Financial 46,800 DN 200
BNK Financial Group 8,480 DN 70
emart 146,500 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY400 50 UP150
KOLMAR KOREA 38,850 DN 200
PIAM 51,600 DN 1,200
HANJINKAL 57,900 DN 600
DoubleUGames 55,100 DN 2,000
CUCKOO 18,300 DN 200
COSMAX 84,900 0
MANDO 65,500 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 838,000 DN 23,000
Doosan Bobcat 43,100 UP 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,500 DN 50
Netmarble 112,500 DN 5,500
KRAFTON 402,000 DN 15,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S54800 DN700
ORION 102,000 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,350 DN 500
BGF Retail 141,500 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 139,500 DN 5,000
HDC-OP 24,850 UP 300
HYOSUNG TNC 534,000 DN 17,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 550,000 DN 22,000
SKBS 200,000 DN 16,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,850 DN 200
KakaoBank 56,000 UP 400
HYBE 298,500 DN 15,500
SK ie technology 150,500 DN 2,000
DL E&C 130,500 UP 4,500
kakaopay 152,000 DN 6,000
SKSQUARE 61,700 DN 5,900
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires an apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
KTX train derails in central S. Korea, injuring passengers
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases over 4,000 for 2nd day amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it test-fired 'hypersonic' missile to bolster strategic capabilities