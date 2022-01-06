NSC to continue efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential National Security Council (NSC) held a regular meeting on Thursday and reaffirmed the commitment to continue efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea, Cheong Wa Dae said.
National security adviser Suh Hoon presided over the NSC meeting, but a post-meeting statement released by Cheong Wa Dae made no mention of North Korea's claims that it test-fired a hypersonic missile the previous day.
"The members emphasized that stability on the Korean Peninsula and institutionalization of peace are more important than ever and decided to continue efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea by closely cooperating with relevant nations, including the United States," the statement said.
Earlier in the day, North Korean state media reported Pyongyang successfully tested a hypersonic gliding missile on Wednesday. It was the North's second reported test of the advanced weapon following its first known test in September last year.
On Wednesday, South Korea's military said the North launched a suspected ballistic missile, prompting the NSC to hold an emergency meeting and express concerns over the launch.
Hypersonic missiles usually fly at a speed of at least Mach 5, five times the speed of sound or 6,125 kph, giving little time for enemies to respond.
Wednesday's launch came just days after North Korea wrapped up a key party meeting that stressed the importance of boosting its defense capabilities. However, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not issue any particular messages for South Korea or the U.S.
Denuclearization negotiations between the U.S. and the North have remained stalled since the two countries' no-deal Hanoi summit in 2019.
