N.K. expresses support for Beijing Olympics, criticizes U.S. boycott
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has said it "fully" supports the upcoming Beijing Olympics though it cannot participate in the event, criticizing the U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games, state media reported Friday.
The North's Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports made the comments in a letter sent to China's Olympic Committee on Wednesday, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.
"The U.S. and its vassal forces are getting evermore undisguised in their moves against China aimed at preventing the successful opening of the Olympics," it said.
The KCNA added, "We could not take part in the Olympics due to the hostile forces' moves and the worldwide pandemic, but we would fully support the Chinese comrades in all their work to hold splendid and wonderful Olympic festival."
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
32-yr-old man given 7-yr prison term in deadly dating violence case
-
KTX train derails in central S. Korea, injuring passengers
-
(4th LD) Lee, Yoon reconcile as PPP drops proposal for party chief's ouster
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases over 4,000 for 2nd day amid omicron woes
-
PPP lawmakers propose impeachment of party chief