January 07, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 7.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon Suk-yeol's first day of reform wasted amid internal conflict (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee says 'will lead by example,' dramatically settles conflict with Yoon (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon Suk-yeol, Lee Jun-seok end 'screaming clash' and hold hands again (Donga llbo)
-- 3 firefighters fail to return (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea's hypersonic missile evolves, raises concerns about security 'game changer' on Korean Peninsula (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea's hypersonic missile ... world condemns it, S. Korea remains silent (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon Suk-yeol says, 'Let's forget about it all and win,' settles conflict with Lee Jun-seok (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon Suk-yeol, Lee Jun-seok end extreme conflict, leaving 'unstable sutures' (Hankyoreh)
-- Again, three firefighters couldn't return (Hankook libo)
-- Yoon Suk-yeol, Lee Jun-seok declare 'one team,' say, 'Let's let go of past, win election' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon Suk-yeol, Lee Jun-seok agree on dramatic reconciliation, say, 'Let's work together to win presidential election' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 3 firefighters perish in blaze thought to be under control (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- SK, Qualcomm to collaborate on new AI chip development (Korea Herald)
-- Main opposition party patches up internal dispute (Korea Times)
