(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 7)

Another question is how financial regulators could not see any sign of foul play at a listed company. In a nation where any transactions of over 10 million won at banks are subject to regulators' monitoring for possible tax evasion, the suspect Lee used stolen corporate funds to buy a 7.6 percent stake in another Kosdaq-listed firm, Dongjin Semichem, in October last year and cashed out most of his shares by the end of the year.