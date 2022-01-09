Today in Korean history
Jan. 10
1994 -- A South Korean expedition led by explorer Goh In-gyong reaches the South Pole on foot.
2003 -- North Korea withdraws from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty after the United States accuses it of running a clandestine atomic weapons program in violation of a 1994 treaty.
2006 -- Seoul National University concludes that Hwang Woo-suk used forged data in his 2004 paper in which he claimed to have cloned a human embryo and extracted stem cells from it.
2016 -- North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un defends its nuclear test, and the U.S. deploys B-52 strategic bombers over the Korean Peninsula in a show of force.
2020 -- South Korea is named the host country of the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) awarded Gangwon Province in eastern South Korea the right to stage the fourth edition of the quadrennial youth competition.
