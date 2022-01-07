Go to Contents Go to Navigation

COVID-19 antiviral pills to arrive in S. Korea next week: PM

All News 08:46 January 07, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- Antiviral pills to treat novel coronavirus cases will arrive in South Korea next week, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday.

"We will make sure they can be used swiftly in the medical field," Kim said during a COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul.

The government has so far secured oral COVID-19 drugs for around 1 million patients.

The country signed a prepurchase contract with U.S. drug giant Pfizer Inc. for its Paxlovid pill for 762,000 patients. It also inked a deal with MSD, a subsidiary of U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co., for the prepurchase of oral coronavirus medications for 242,000 people.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum speaks at a COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul on Jan. 7, 2022. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#COVID-19 #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!