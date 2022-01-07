Samsung Electronics likely to post record Q4 sales on upbeat chip biz
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it is likely to post record quarterly sales in the fourth quarter of last year, boosted by its solid semiconductor business.
The company expected the sales to hit 76 trillion won (US$63.1 billion) in the September-December period, up 23.5 percent from a year earlier, it said in the earnings preview.
Operating profit likely reached 13.8 trillion won in the fourth quarter, up 52.5 percent from the previous year.
If the tentative figures stand, the sales would mark the largest ever for the world's biggest memory chip and smartphone maker, following the previous record quarterly high of 73.9 trillion won three months ago.
For all of 2021, the tech giant is expected to have earned 279 trillion won in sales and 51.6 trillion won in operating profit.
The fourth-quarter operating income estimate was 9.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data arm of Yonhap News Agency.
Compared with the third quarter, the operating profit shrank 12.8 percent, while the sales rose 2.7 percent, according to the estimates.
Friday's guidance did not include breakdown figures for its respective business divisions. Samsung will release the full earnings result later this month.
