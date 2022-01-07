Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 January 07, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-6 Sunny 0
Incheon 02/-5 Sunny 0
Suwon 04/-7 Sunny 0
Cheongju 05/-6 Sunny 0
Daejeon 06/-7 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 04/-9 Sunny 0
Gangneung 09/-2 Sunny 0
Jeonju 06/-6 Sunny 0
Gwangju 08/-4 Sunny 0
Jeju 09/03 Sunny 10
Daegu 08/-5 Sunny 0
Busan 11/00 Sunny 0
(END)
