Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 January 07, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-6 Sunny 0

Incheon 02/-5 Sunny 0

Suwon 04/-7 Sunny 0

Cheongju 05/-6 Sunny 0

Daejeon 06/-7 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 04/-9 Sunny 0

Gangneung 09/-2 Sunny 0

Jeonju 06/-6 Sunny 0

Gwangju 08/-4 Sunny 0

Jeju 09/03 Sunny 10

Daegu 08/-5 Sunny 0

Busan 11/00 Sunny 0

