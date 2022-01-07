(LEAD) Lee leads Yoon by 10 percentage points: poll
(ATTN: CORRECTS to show that Kim Dong-yeon of the New Wave did not gain 3 percent; ADDS details in para 4, paras 8-9)
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is leading his main opposition rival Yoon Suk-yeol by 10 percentage points with the election just two months away, a survey showed Friday.
Lee of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) garnered 36 percent, while Yoon of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) gained 26 percent, showed the Gallup Korea survey of 1,002 adults conducted Tuesday and Thursday.
Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, came in third with 15 percent, marking the highest support for him in polls so far.
Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party came in fourth with 5 percent. Excluding the four, other candidates garnered 3 percent.
The survey was conducted at a time when the main opposition party was mired in an internal feud as Yoon disbanded his campaign team for an overhaul.
Ahn is gaining popularity with young voters warming to him due to his morality while showing displeasure over the negative election campaigns by the leading candidates, analysts said.
In favorability with voters, Ahn topped with 38 percent, followed by Lee with 36 percent and Yoon with 25 percent.
President Moon Jae-in's approval rating lagged behind his disapproval rating, 41 percent to 50 percent.
The DP had the most support at 34 percent, trailed by the PPP at 29 percent.
The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
