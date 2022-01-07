Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon calls for close cooperation with USFK to curb spread of COVID-19 at U.S. bases

All News 14:41 January 07, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday ordered aides to closely cooperate with U.S. troops stationed in South Korea to curb the spread of COVID-19 at U.S. military bases here.

Moon also instructed aides to come up with enhanced antivirus measures for citizens and business facilities near U.S. military bases, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.

According to a recent report by the Stars and Stripes, the U.S. military's news organization, U.S. Forces Korea counted 467 new COVID-19 cases in the week ending Dec. 27 last year.

It marked the highest number of infections reported by U.S. Forces Korea since the pandemic began, the report said.

President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting via video links at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Jan. 4, 2022. (Yonhap)

