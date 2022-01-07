Moon calls for close cooperation with USFK to curb spread of COVID-19 at U.S. bases
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday ordered aides to closely cooperate with U.S. troops stationed in South Korea to curb the spread of COVID-19 at U.S. military bases here.
Moon also instructed aides to come up with enhanced antivirus measures for citizens and business facilities near U.S. military bases, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.
According to a recent report by the Stars and Stripes, the U.S. military's news organization, U.S. Forces Korea counted 467 new COVID-19 cases in the week ending Dec. 27 last year.
It marked the highest number of infections reported by U.S. Forces Korea since the pandemic began, the report said.
