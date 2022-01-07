S. Korean, Japanese nuclear envoys discuss N. Korea's missile test
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- Top nuclear envoys of South Korea and Japan had phone talks Friday to share the assessment of North Korea's latest missile test and agreed to continue efforts to resume dialogue, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, discussed the issue after the North fired what it claimed to be a hypersonic missile into the East Sea on Wednesday.
"The two sides shared their assessments related to North Korea's recent ballistic missile launch," the ministry said in a press release without elaborating. "They agreed to continue efforts for the stable management of the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and to resume talks with North Korea."
Noh held phone talks with his U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim, over the matter Wednesday.
The U.S. State Department condemned the latest missile test as destabilizing regional security.
