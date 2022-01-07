Moon extends sympathy for deaths of 3 firefighters
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday extended his sympathy over the deaths of three firefighters killed in a warehouse blaze in Pyeongtaek this week.
Presidential Chief of Staff You Young-min visited the funeral altar earlier in the day and conveyed Moon's message of condolences to the bereaved families.
Moon said he "prays for the repose of the three firefighters who died while facing the flames with thorough responsibility and courage," according to You.
You said the government will come up with measures to prevent such an incident from happening again.
The fire at the seven-story warehouse in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was first reported Wednesday. Authorities reportedly brought the blaze under control Thursday morning but the fire suddenly began to rise again later.
The three victims at the warehouse fire scene were unaccounted for on Thursday morning and their bodies were found later.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
32-yr-old man given 7-yr prison term in deadly dating violence case
-
(LEAD) COVID-19 antiviral pills to arrive in S. Korea next week: PM
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases fall below 4,000 for first time in 3 days amid omicron woes
-
(4th LD) Lee, Yoon reconcile as PPP drops proposal for party chief's ouster