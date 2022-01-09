Seoul bourse to provide capital market info in English
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's bourse operator said Sunday that it will launch a domestic capital market information portal in English this week to provide more information to foreign investors.
The service, dubbed Market Data System, will be provided through the website (http://global.krx.co.kr) starting Monday, the Korea Exchange (KRX) said.
The KRX said the website will improve information accessibility and convenience for foreign investors whose influence in the domestic capital market has continuously increased.
The amount of foreign holdings increased from 386 trillion won (US$321 billion) in 2010 to 783 trillion won in 2021, the KRX said.
The KRX has been making efforts to provide more information to foreign investors, such as providing corporate disclosures and market information in English.
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities
-
USFK imposes tougher social distancing amid virus resurgence
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 2nd day amid omicron woes
-
Daily infections below 4,000 for 3rd day amid omicron woes
-
Son Heung-min likely out for rest of Jan. with leg injury
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year