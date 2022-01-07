Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

January 07, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

Hyosung 92,300 UP 1,100
SGBC 71,400 UP 100
LOTTE 29,300 DN 100
Nongshim 322,000 UP 4,500
Shinsegae 250,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiMtr 215,000 UP 1,000
AmoreG 43,500 UP 300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,420 UP 20
GCH Corp 25,750 DN 100
POSCO 305,000 UP 500
LotteChilsung 136,000 UP 5,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,470 UP 80
SKC 162,000 UP 2,000
DB INSURANCE 60,600 UP 300
SLCORP 31,800 UP 700
Yuhan 60,800 UP 700
KPIC 194,000 UP 12,500
SamsungElec 78,300 UP 1,400
NHIS 11,950 UP 200
DongwonInd 226,500 UP 1,000
SK Discovery 46,450 DN 200
LS 54,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES112000 UP1000
GC Corp 206,500 UP 5,500
GS E&C 44,350 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 636,000 DN 6,000
SamsungF&MIns 214,500 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,100 UP 350
Kogas 37,500 0
Hanwha 31,150 UP 600
DB HiTek 77,900 UP 5,600
CJ 81,900 UP 600
LX INT 26,100 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 18,250 UP 150
SKNetworks 4,865 DN 10
ORION Holdings 15,400 DN 50
NEXENTIRE 7,190 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 104,000 UP 500
KCC 379,000 DN 8,500
SKBP 94,500 UP 1,700
(MORE)

