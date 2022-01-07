KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
BukwangPharm 12,150 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 117,500 DN 500
Daewoong 29,950 UP 600
TaekwangInd 1,141,000 UP 21,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,100 DN 10
KAL 28,600 UP 150
LG Corp. 81,600 UP 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 133,500 DN 500
BoryungPharm 14,150 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,050 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 75,500 UP 2,900
HYUNDAI STEEL 44,900 DN 450
TaihanElecWire 1,750 UP 10
Hyundai M&F INS 25,450 UP 150
Daesang 23,150 UP 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 95,800 UP 900
ShinhanGroup 37,650 UP 350
HITEJINRO 30,750 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 127,500 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 113,500 0
DL 66,200 UP 1,300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,250 UP 50
KIA CORP. 86,700 UP 1,100
SK hynix 127,000 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 658,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 46,850 DN 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,450 UP 350
HYOSUNG TNC 599,000 UP 65,000
GS Retail 29,850 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 187,500 UP 6,000
MERITZ SECU 5,380 UP 20
Hanssem 89,000 UP 2,000
HtlShilla 77,300 UP 400
KSOE 100,500 DN 1,500
Ottogi 448,500 UP 8,500
Hanmi Science 50,900 0
ZINUS 74,300 UP 1,900
IS DONGSEO 44,750 UP 150
S-Oil 97,300 UP 4,900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,600 UP 2,350
(MORE)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) COVID-19 antiviral pills to arrive in S. Korea next week: PM
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases fall below 4,000 for first time in 3 days amid omicron woes
-
32-yr-old man given 7-yr prison term in deadly dating violence case
-
(4th LD) Lee, Yoon reconcile as PPP drops proposal for party chief's ouster