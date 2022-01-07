Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

January 07, 2022

BukwangPharm 12,150 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 117,500 DN 500
Daewoong 29,950 UP 600
TaekwangInd 1,141,000 UP 21,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,100 DN 10
KAL 28,600 UP 150
LG Corp. 81,600 UP 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 133,500 DN 500
BoryungPharm 14,150 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,050 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 75,500 UP 2,900
HYUNDAI STEEL 44,900 DN 450
TaihanElecWire 1,750 UP 10
Hyundai M&F INS 25,450 UP 150
Daesang 23,150 UP 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 95,800 UP 900
ShinhanGroup 37,650 UP 350
HITEJINRO 30,750 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 127,500 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 113,500 0
DL 66,200 UP 1,300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,250 UP 50
KIA CORP. 86,700 UP 1,100
SK hynix 127,000 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 658,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 46,850 DN 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,450 UP 350
HYOSUNG TNC 599,000 UP 65,000
GS Retail 29,850 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 187,500 UP 6,000
MERITZ SECU 5,380 UP 20
Hanssem 89,000 UP 2,000
HtlShilla 77,300 UP 400
KSOE 100,500 DN 1,500
Ottogi 448,500 UP 8,500
Hanmi Science 50,900 0
ZINUS 74,300 UP 1,900
IS DONGSEO 44,750 UP 150
S-Oil 97,300 UP 4,900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,600 UP 2,350
(MORE)

