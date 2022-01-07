KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 337,000 UP 7,500
MS IND 28,900 UP 300
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 232,000 UP 15,000
HMM 26,400 UP 100
HYUNDAI WIA 82,000 UP 1,100
HyundaiMipoDock 82,400 UP 600
OCI 108,000 UP 3,000
KumhoPetrochem 172,000 UP 10,000
LS ELECTRIC 54,900 0
KorZinc 514,000 UP 5,000
Mobis 269,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,100 UP 700
SamsungHvyInd 5,880 0
S-1 72,600 DN 400
Hanchem 281,000 UP 4,000
DWS 51,600 0
KEPCO 21,650 UP 200
SamsungSecu 43,000 UP 500
KG DONGBU STL 11,600 DN 200
SKTelecom 56,400 DN 1,500
SNT MOTIV 47,700 UP 500
HyundaiElev 40,850 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 153,000 UP 4,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,800 UP 1,850
KUMHOTIRE 4,490 DN 5
Hanon Systems 13,250 DN 150
SK 245,500 UP 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 29,550 UP 850
Handsome 36,200 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 19,200 UP 50
COWAY 73,400 UP 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,700 UP 100
IBK 10,350 0
DONGSUH 30,150 UP 300
SamsungEng 24,600 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 116,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 5,640 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 31,550 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 22,450 0
KT 30,250 0
(MORE)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) COVID-19 antiviral pills to arrive in S. Korea next week: PM
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases fall below 4,000 for first time in 3 days amid omicron woes
-
32-yr-old man given 7-yr prison term in deadly dating violence case
-
(4th LD) Lee, Yoon reconcile as PPP drops proposal for party chief's ouster