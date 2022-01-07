KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL140500 UP500
LOTTE TOUR 17,750 UP 250
LG Uplus 13,550 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,800 UP 400
KT&G 78,400 DN 300
DHICO 20,250 UP 200
Doosanfc 44,700 UP 650
LG Display 24,150 UP 150
Kangwonland 24,550 UP 450
NAVER 338,000 DN 500
Kakao 100,000 0
NCsoft 606,000 UP 5,000
KIWOOM 102,000 DN 500
DSME 25,200 UP 300
HDSINFRA 7,010 UP 30
DWEC 6,170 DN 90
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,850 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 380,500 UP 6,000
DongwonF&B 193,000 UP 5,000
KEPCO KPS 36,100 UP 50
LGH&H 1,104,000 UP 17,000
LGCHEM 719,000 UP 29,000
KEPCO E&C 77,300 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 63,500 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,400 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 137,500 UP 2,500
Celltrion 182,500 UP 1,500
Huchems 23,200 UP 600
DAEWOONG PHARM 143,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,300 UP 700
KIH 78,800 UP 2,000
GS 39,700 DN 350
CJ CGV 24,400 UP 200
LIG Nex1 66,200 UP 800
Fila Holdings 34,100 UP 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,000 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,450 UP 250
HANWHA LIFE 3,155 UP 30
AMOREPACIFIC 160,500 DN 3,000
FOOSUNG 22,150 UP 150
(MORE)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) COVID-19 antiviral pills to arrive in S. Korea next week: PM
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases fall below 4,000 for first time in 3 days amid omicron woes
-
32-yr-old man given 7-yr prison term in deadly dating violence case
-
(4th LD) Lee, Yoon reconcile as PPP drops proposal for party chief's ouster