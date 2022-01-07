Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 January 07, 2022

SK Innovation 247,000 DN 500
POONGSAN 32,450 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 55,700 DN 100
Hansae 23,250 DN 100
Youngone Corp 47,300 DN 450
CSWIND 62,600 UP 2,800
GKL 13,250 UP 250
KOLON IND 71,600 UP 2,000
HanmiPharm 264,000 UP 2,500
Meritz Financial 49,300 UP 2,500
BNK Financial Group 8,560 UP 80
emart 148,500 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY402 00 UP150
KOLMAR KOREA 39,300 UP 450
PIAM 52,200 UP 600
HANJINKAL 58,400 UP 500
DoubleUGames 55,600 UP 500
CUCKOO 18,650 UP 350
COSMAX 86,700 UP 1,800
MANDO 66,100 UP 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 844,000 UP 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 42,750 DN 350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,550 UP 50
Netmarble 113,000 UP 500
KRAFTON 394,500 DN 7,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S55500 UP700
ORION 106,000 UP 4,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,850 UP 500
BGF Retail 140,000 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 145,500 UP 6,000
HDC-OP 25,000 UP 150
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 567,000 UP 17,000
SKBS 213,000 UP 13,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,100 UP 250
KakaoBank 55,000 DN 1,000
HYBE 302,500 UP 4,000
SK ie technology 153,500 UP 3,000
DL E&C 132,000 UP 1,500
kakaopay 153,500 UP 1,500
SKSQUARE 61,000 DN 700
(END)

