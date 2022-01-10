Foreigners continue to be net buyers of S. Korean securities in December
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- Foreigners continued to be net buyers of South Korean stocks and bonds in December, data showed Monday.
According to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), foreigners picked up a net 4.36 trillion won worth of stocks listed on the KOSPI and secondary KOSDAQ markets last month.
Foreigners continued to buy more shares than they sold for the second straight month since November.
As of end-December, foreigners owned 785.23 trillion won worth of local stocks, which accounted for 28.7 percent of the total market capitalization in Korea.
Foreigners also bought 5.56 trillion won worth of local bonds in net value last month. They continued to be net bond buyers here since January last year.
Their local bond holdings grew to a record high of 214 trillion won at the end of December, the data showed.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities
-
Daily infections below 4,000 for 3rd day amid omicron woes
-
USFK imposes tougher social distancing amid virus resurgence
-
Ahn tops presidential nominees in hypothetical alliance with Yoon: poll
-
S. Korean economy faces heightened downside risks: KDI
-
(2nd LD) Daily infections below 4,000 for 3rd day amid omicron woes