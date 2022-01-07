(LEAD) Seoul shares end higher on tech gains
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom, photo)
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares ended higher Friday spurred by gains in tech shares, though investors remain concerned about the Fed's looming tapering move. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 34.36 points, or 1.18 percent, to close at 2,954.89 points.
The KOSPI rebounded from a 2.3 percent drop in the previous two sessions. The decline was attributable to Fed meeting minutes that suggested the U.S. central bank may raise interest rates sooner and higher than expected.
Trading volume was moderate at about 535 million shares worth some 10.14 trillion won (US$8.4 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 648 to 207.
Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Co.'s robust fourth-quarter earnings guidance helped buoy the main index.
Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest smartphone maker, expected its operating profit will jump 53 percent on-year to 13.8 trillion won in the October-December quarter.
LG Electronics also estimated its fourth-quarter sales at a record 21 trillion won, up 21 percent from a year ago. They are expected to release their 2021 earnings results later this month.
But the hawkish stance from the U.S. central bank will make some investors reorganize their portfolios in an environment of rising rates, analysts said.
Tech and auto stocks were lead gainers.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.8 percent to 78,300 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 1.6 percent to 27,000 won, LG Electronics Co. gained 1.9 percent to 37,500 won, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. was up 0.5 percent to 215,000 won.
Among losers, dominant tobacco company KT&G Corp. fell 0.4 percent to 78,400 won, leading cosmetics firm AmorePacific Corp. declined 1.8 percent to 160,500 won, and No. 1 refiner SK Innovation Co. shed 0.2 percent to 247,000 won.
The local currency was trading at 1,201.50 won to the U.S. dollar, down 0.50 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed mixed. The yield on three-year Treasurys rose 0.2 basis point to 2.015 percent, but the return on the benchmark five-year government bond fell 3.8 basis points to 2.255 percent.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) COVID-19 antiviral pills to arrive in S. Korea next week: PM
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases fall below 4,000 for first time in 3 days amid omicron woes
-
32-yr-old man given 7-yr prison term in deadly dating violence case
-
(4th LD) Lee, Yoon reconcile as PPP drops proposal for party chief's ouster