S. Korean, Sri Lankan FMs discuss ways to boost bilateral ties
All News 19:23 January 07, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Sri Lanka held talks Friday on ways to boost bilateral cooperation, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong met with his Sri Lankan counterpart Gamini Lakshman Peiris in Seoul and exchanged opinions on various issues of mutual interest, according to the ministry.
The two sides agreed to continue efforts to expand future-oriented cooperation as they mark the 45th anniversary of establishing relations this year, it added.
