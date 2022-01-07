S. Korea urges Indonesia to lift ban on coal exports
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday expressed concerns about Indonesia's recent ban on coal exports and urged a prompt resumption of shipments, the trade ministry said.
Indonesia imposed a one-month suspension of coal exports on Jan. 1 due to low supplies at domestic power plants, which raised concerns about widespread blackouts.
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo had an emergency meeting on the issue with his Indonesian counterpart Muhammad Lutfi via video link, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.
"Trade Minister Yeo delivered the government's concerns about Indonesia's coal export ban and strongly requested the Indonesian government's cooperation for a prompt resumption of coal shipment," the ministry said in a press release.
Lutfi said Indonesia is well aware of South Korea's concerns and would make efforts for a smooth resolution, the ministry added.
The two ministers agreed on the importance of cooperation in global supply networks and emphasized the need for bilateral efforts for stable supply chains of commodities, the ministry said.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) COVID-19 antiviral pills to arrive in S. Korea next week: PM
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases fall below 4,000 for first time in 3 days amid omicron woes
-
32-yr-old man given 7-yr prison term in deadly dating violence case
-
(4th LD) Lee, Yoon reconcile as PPP drops proposal for party chief's ouster