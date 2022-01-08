(Copyright)
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
(LEAD) COVID-19 antiviral pills to arrive in S. Korea next week: PM
(LEAD) Daily virus cases fall below 4,000 for first time in 3 days amid omicron woes
(URGENT) N. Korea says it test-fired 'hypersonic' missile on Wednesday
Cafes, restaurants defiantly stay lit up at night in resistance to anti-virus biz curfew