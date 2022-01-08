Korean-language dailies

-- Construction firm behind Pyeongtaek fire was 'serious accident biz' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Wind of Ahn' gets stronger, shakes two-way race (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lee, Yoon both say 'main match is now,' compete in livelihood pledges

-- Presidential election set to become three-way race, merger of Yoon, Ahn rises as new issue (Segye Times)

-- Tsunami of nuclear phase-out policy only leaves weeds behind (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ahn Cheol-soo advances 10 points while Yoon Suk-yeol lost 9 points (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Voice of the silent,' Kang Kyung-wha to run for ILO Chief (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Next station is livelihood,' candidates race to subway stations (Hankook libo)

-- Interest rates rise sharply at beginning of new year (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Kazakhstan incident another 'black swan' (Korea Economic Daily)

