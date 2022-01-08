Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Construction firm behind Pyeongtaek fire was 'serious accident biz' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Wind of Ahn' gets stronger, shakes two-way race (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee, Yoon both say 'main match is now,' compete in livelihood pledges
-- Presidential election set to become three-way race, merger of Yoon, Ahn rises as new issue (Segye Times)
-- Tsunami of nuclear phase-out policy only leaves weeds behind (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ahn Cheol-soo advances 10 points while Yoon Suk-yeol lost 9 points (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Voice of the silent,' Kang Kyung-wha to run for ILO Chief (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Next station is livelihood,' candidates race to subway stations (Hankook libo)
-- Interest rates rise sharply at beginning of new year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Kazakhstan incident another 'black swan' (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
