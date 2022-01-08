Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:08 January 08, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 05/-4 Cloudy 40
Incheon 05/-3 Cloudy 40
Suwon 05/-6 Cloudy 40
Cheongju 06/-5 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 07/-6 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 03/-9 Sunny 60
Gangneung 09/01 Sunny 0
Jeonju 07/-4 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 08/-3 Cloudy 20
Jeju 10/04 Cloudy 20
Daegu 08/-4 Cloudy 10
Busan 11/01 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
Most Saved
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
Same sex couple loses suit against state health insurer over spousal coverage
-
(LEAD) COVID-19 antiviral pills to arrive in S. Korea next week: PM
-
Cafes, restaurants defiantly stay lit up at night in resistance to anti-virus biz curfew
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases fall below 4,000 for first time in 3 days amid omicron woes