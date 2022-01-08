Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:08 January 08, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/-4 Cloudy 40

Incheon 05/-3 Cloudy 40

Suwon 05/-6 Cloudy 40

Cheongju 06/-5 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 07/-6 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 03/-9 Sunny 60

Gangneung 09/01 Sunny 0

Jeonju 07/-4 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 08/-3 Cloudy 20

Jeju 10/04 Cloudy 20

Daegu 08/-4 Cloudy 10

Busan 11/01 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!