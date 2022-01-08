Son Heung-min likely out for rest of Jan. with leg injury
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- Tottenham Hotspur star and South Korea captain Son Heung-min will likely miss the rest of January with a leg injury, a blow to both his club and his country ahead of crucial matches.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte confirmed Friday (in London local time) that Son picked up a muscle injury in his leg during Spurs' 2-0 loss to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semifinals two days earlier.
Conte said he took out Son late in the second half of that match, not for any injury concerns but to give him some rest.
"Then the day after, he felt a bit of pain in his muscle in his leg, and he had a scan," Conte said in a press conference before Sunday's FA Cup match against Morecambe. "Now, we're able to make the right evaluation from the doctor."
Conte said Son could stay sidelined until the end of January, which means he will miss some key games for Spurs.
They will face Chelsea in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semis next Wednesday and then play three Premier League matches between Jan. 16 and Jan. 23 -- Arsenal, Leicester City and Chelsea.
Son may also be unavailable for South Korea's next two FIFA World Cup qualifiers: against Lebanon on Jan. 27 and against Syria on Feb. 1.
With 14 points from four wins and two draws, South Korea are currently in second place in Group A of the final Asian World Cup qualifying round. There are four matches remaining, and the top two nations from the group will earn automatic berths for the World Cup kicking off in November in Qatar.
Son leads Tottenham with eight goals in 18 matches in the Premier League. For South Korea, Son has scored three times in the past four World Cup qualifiers.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
Same sex couple loses suit against state health insurer over spousal coverage
-
(LEAD) COVID-19 antiviral pills to arrive in S. Korea next week: PM
-
Cafes, restaurants defiantly stay lit up at night in resistance to anti-virus biz curfew
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases fall below 4,000 for first time in 3 days amid omicron woes