Military reports 22 new COVID-19 cases
All News 10:52 January 08, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Saturday reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,425.
Of the new cases, 13 are from the Army, six from the Air Force, one from the Navy, and one from an officer of the defense ministry. A unit under the direct control of the ministry also reported one case.
The military said 1,612 are breakthrough cases out of the total military caseload.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
