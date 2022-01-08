Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

All News 10:52 January 08, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Saturday reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,425.

Of the new cases, 13 are from the Army, six from the Air Force, one from the Navy, and one from an officer of the defense ministry. A unit under the direct control of the ministry also reported one case.

The military said 1,612 are breakthrough cases out of the total military caseload.

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#military-coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!