4 rescued, 1 missing after boat capsizes near southwestern islet
JINDO, South Korea, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- Four seafarers were rescued, but their captain is still unaccounted after a fishing boat capsized in waters off the country's southwestern coast, rescue authorities said Saturday.
The boat carrying five crew members capsized following a collision with a bigger fishing vessel in waters 3.5 kilometers northeast of Jang Island, Jindo County, South Jeolla Province, at around 1:12 p.m, according to the Coast Guard.
Of the five, one sailor was pulled from the water and three others trapped inside the capsized boat were rescued after the authorities cut a hole in the ship's hull.
The authorities are still searching for the ship's captain.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has ordered officials to mobilize all available resources, including Navy ships, aircrafts and boats sailing nearby waters, for the search and rescue operation.
