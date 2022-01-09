Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

09:06 January 09, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-3 Cloudy 20

Incheon 03/-3 Cloudy 20

Suwon 05/-4 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 05/-2 Sunny 20

Daejeon 06/-2 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 05/-4 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 08/01 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 06/00 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 08/01 Cloudy 20

Jeju 11/06 Cloudy 30

Daegu 08/-1 Cloudy 20

Busan 10/02 Sunny 20

