Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:06 January 09, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-3 Cloudy 20
Incheon 03/-3 Cloudy 20
Suwon 05/-4 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 05/-2 Sunny 20
Daejeon 06/-2 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 05/-4 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 08/01 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 06/00 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 08/01 Cloudy 20
Jeju 11/06 Cloudy 30
Daegu 08/-1 Cloudy 20
Busan 10/02 Sunny 20
(END)
