Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte E&C and Hyundai Engineering win orders to build giant chemical complex in Indonesia

All News 14:27 January 09, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Engineering & Construction Co. and Hyundai Engineering Co. said Sunday they have signed US$2.39 billion deals to construct a giant petrochemical complex in Indonesia.

Under separate deals with Lotte Chemical Corp., Lotte E&C and Hyundai Engineering will build the complex in Cilegon, a coastal industrial city about 90 kilometers northwest of Jakarta, by 2025.

Lotte E&C's stake is $1.63 billion while Hyundai Engineering's stake is $757 million.

The complex will have an annual capacity to produce 1 million tons of ethylene, 520,000 tons of propylene, 250,000 tons of polypropylene and 140,000 tons of butadiene, according to Lotte E&C and Hyundai Engineering.

The deals are part of Lotte Chemical's $3.9 billion project to build the petrochemical complex in the Southeast Asian country.

Lotte Chemical and Lotte E&C are units of South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group while Hyundai Engineering is a plant engineering affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai Engineering-order #Indonesia #line project #cilegon
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!