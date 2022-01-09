Lotte E&C and Hyundai Engineering win orders to build giant chemical complex in Indonesia
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Engineering & Construction Co. and Hyundai Engineering Co. said Sunday they have signed US$2.39 billion deals to construct a giant petrochemical complex in Indonesia.
Under separate deals with Lotte Chemical Corp., Lotte E&C and Hyundai Engineering will build the complex in Cilegon, a coastal industrial city about 90 kilometers northwest of Jakarta, by 2025.
Lotte E&C's stake is $1.63 billion while Hyundai Engineering's stake is $757 million.
The complex will have an annual capacity to produce 1 million tons of ethylene, 520,000 tons of propylene, 250,000 tons of polypropylene and 140,000 tons of butadiene, according to Lotte E&C and Hyundai Engineering.
The deals are part of Lotte Chemical's $3.9 billion project to build the petrochemical complex in the Southeast Asian country.
Lotte Chemical and Lotte E&C are units of South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group while Hyundai Engineering is a plant engineering affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities
-
USFK imposes tougher social distancing amid virus resurgence
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 2nd day amid omicron woes
-
Daily infections below 4,000 for 3rd day amid omicron woes
-
Son Heung-min likely out for rest of Jan. with leg injury
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year