Missing captain found dead after boat capsizes off southwestern coast
JINDO, South Korea, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The captain of a fishing boat that had capsized in waters off South Korea's southwestern coast was found dead Sunday, the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard said the captain in his 70s was found inside his boat's wheelhouse just before noon Sunday.
The vessel, carrying five crew members, capsized after colliding with a bigger fishing vessel in waters 3.5 kilometers northeast of Jang Island in South Jeolla Province at around 1:12 p.m. Saturday, according to the Coast Guard.
Of the five, one Indonesian sailor was pulled from the water and three others, including a Vietnamese, trapped inside the boat were rescued after a Coast Guard rescue team cut a hole in the ship's hull.
Rescue workers got inside the capsized boat Sunday morning and located the deceased captain.
The Coast Guard will bring the ship ashore and begin an investigation into the exact cause of the accident.
(END)
