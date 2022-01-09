Figure skater Cha Jun-hwan headed to 2nd straight Olympics after winning trials
UIJEONGBU, South Korea, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- Figure skater Cha Jun-hwan is bound for his second straight Winter Olympics after winning the final national team trials on Sunday.
Cha handily won the second leg of the two-stage Beijing Olympic trials in Uijeongbu, some 20 kilometers north of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province. Cha finished with 283.31 points overall, with 185.00 points in Sunday's free skate and 98.31 points in Saturday's short program.
Cha had also won the first leg of the trials in December with 239.16 points. He had 522.47 combined points.
Lee Si-hyeong finished second overall to grab the second and last ticket to Beijing. Lee scored 477.85 points combined after the two trials events.
Cha, 20, is only the third South Korean male singles figure skater to compete in back-to-back Winter Olympics. At the PyeongChang Winter Olympics four years ago, Cha finished in 15th place, the best Olympic figure skating performance ever by a Korean man.
Cha, a former child actor, isn't considered a medal contender in Beijing, but he can realistically push for a top-10 finish.
Cha ranked a career-best 10th at last year's world championships with 245.99 points. His career high is 265.43 points, set at the 2020 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Seoul.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities
-
USFK imposes tougher social distancing amid virus resurgence
-
Daily infections below 4,000 for 3rd day amid omicron woes
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 2nd day amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) S. Korean team KAIST finishes 4th at CES autonomous racing competition