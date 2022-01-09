SK invests US$350 million in U.S. gene therapy firm Center for Breakthrough Medicines
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Inc., the holding company of South Korea's No. 3 conglomerate SK Group, said Sunday that it has invested US$350 million in the Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM), becoming the second-largest stakeholder of the U.S. gene therapy company.
SK said the investment deal with the Philadelphia-based contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) brings SK one step closer to becoming the world's leading CDMO that has a chemical and biologic drug value chain across the United States, Europe and Asia by 2025.
CBM, established in 2019, is known for production of plasmid DNA -- a key raw material in genetic bio technology -- and viral vectors, a tool used to inject the genetic material into cells.
The partnership between SK and CBM will bring capacity to a starved cell and gene therapy marketplace and expedite the delivery of new therapies to patients, Audrey Greenberg, co-founder of the Center for Breakthrough Medicines, said in November in comments posted on the company's website.
SK Inc. has been beefing up investment in the bio business, one of the four core areas that it targets as future growth drivers.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities
-
USFK imposes tougher social distancing amid virus resurgence
-
Daily infections below 4,000 for 3rd day amid omicron woes
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 2nd day amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) S. Korean team KAIST finishes 4th at CES autonomous racing competition